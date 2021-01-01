'What a mess' - Neymar furious as suspension rules him out of Coupe de France final

The PSG forward has slammed French football's lawmakers after a yellow card ensures he will not play in the match against Monaco

Neymar has vented his fury online after being suspended for the Coupe de France final, describing the situation as "a mess".

The Paris Saint-Germain forward will not be available for the French cup final against Monaco after picking up a booking during the semi-final victory over Montpellier this week.

In a heated statement posted to his Instagram page, Neymar slammed French football's lawmakers for the suspension rules that will keep him out of competing for silverware at the end of the season.

What did Neymar say?

In an Instagram story, Neymar posted a message in Portuguese which translates as: "I would like to understand the reasoning of the guy who takes care of bookings in France! That deserves applause. What a mess."

It was accompanied by three facepalm emojis.

Why has Neymar been suspended?

Neymar picked up a booking despite only playing four minutes of the semi-final against Montpellier, having been introduced as an 86th-minute substitute by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Brazilian was sent on after Andy Delort's late equaliser for Montpellier made it 2-2, with the game eventually going to penalties. PSG triumphed 6-5 in the shoot-out to progress to the final.

In his short time on the field, Neymar managed to pick up a booking, which due to an accumulation of yellow and red cards ensures he will not be available for the final on May 19.

"I play five minutes, I commit a foul and he gives me a yellow without even thinking," wrote Neymar in reference to referee Jeremie Pignard in another Instagram story message. "Thank you for suspending me for the final. I think it was personal."

What is the impact on PSG?

Neymar's suspension means PSG will be without one of their star players for the final, as a side for so long the dominant force in French football face ending the season without a major trophy.

They have been knocked out of the Champions League, and are in a fight to retain their Ligue 1 crown, trailing leaders Lille by three points with two games remaining.

