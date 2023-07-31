What will £73m Rasmus Hojlund bring to Man Utd? Fellow Denmark international Christian Eriksen explains

Manchester United are closing in on a £73 million ($94m) deal for Rasmus Hojlund, with Christian Eriksen explaining what he will offer the Red Devils.

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 20-year-old striker has been identified by those at Old Trafford as the man to fill their No.9 berth in the present and long-term future. Hojlund’s potential is being bought into in a big way, with United preparing to make him the most expensive frontman that they have ever acquired. A hefty transfer fee will lump considerable pressure onto young shoulders, but Eriksen is convinced that his fellow Denmark international has what it takes to thrive with Premier League heavyweights.

WHAT THEY SAID: Eriksen has told PA Sport when asked what Hojlund will bring to the United squad: “What's he like? He's a strong number nine. He's developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team (to) a year's time, so, yeah, he's a very good player.”

Red Devils playmaker Eriksen added when pressed on why Hojlund has sailed under the radar for so long: “I suppose we don't get enough media attention in Denmark that's why, so people outside Denmark don't know enough. He's a nice guy, he's a good player. Like I said, he's developed, turning into just a nine, which he's played for the national team. I have to be honest I haven't seen that many games for Atalanta, but I know how they play and he fitted in well there, so, yeah, he's a good player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund only joined Serie A side Atalanta from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz in 2022, but hit 10 goals for them across all competitions last season to bring him to United’s attention. Quizzed on whether he has discussed life at Old Trafford with a talented countryman, Eriksen said: “Not recently. I spoke to him when we were with the national team last time. But of course, I've said a lot of good stuff - and also said some bad stuff - but in the end it's what's going to happen.”

WHAT NEXT? United have made the addition of another proven striker their top priority for the summer transfer window in 2023, with Hojlund close to being captured following previous links to the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani.