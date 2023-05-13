Weston McKennie starts in Leeds' must-win clash with Newcastle as USMNT team-mate Brenden Aaronson is benched again by Sam Allardyce

Hal Fish
Weston McKennie Leeds 2022-23Getty Images
Leeds UnitedW. McKennieLeeds United vs Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueUnited States

Weston McKennie retained his spot in Leeds' starting XI to face Newcastle United at Elland Road in the Premier League.

  • Started last week
  • Keeps spot once again
  • Just three games to play

WHAT HAPPENED? After losing 2-1 away against Manchester City last time out, manager Sam Allardyce picked the American for his first home game in charge. It's a good show of faith in the 24-year-old who hasn't been in great form of late, with his loan spell even being dubbed "a failure" by US pundit Alexi Lalas.

International teammate Brenden Aaronson, however, remains on the bench for the second game running under his new head coach, and so will hope to make an impact as a substitute (having played ten minutes last weekend) with the Whites two points from safety ahead of kick-off, sitting 19th in the league.

🏆 TOP STORY: Man Utd could have signed Haaland for £4m

QUIZ: How well do you know your PL cult heroes?

🚨 MUST READ: The PL players who could form Chelsea's new spine

Leeds starting XI: Robles, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Ayling, Koch, Greenwood, McKennie, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford.

Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Georginio, Forshaw, Summerville, Gray, Aaronson, Roca, Gnonto.

Newcastle United starting XI: Pope, Schar, Botman, Trippier, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lewis, Manquillo, Dummet, Anderson, Murphy, Targett, Saint-Maximin, Gordon

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
642730 Votes

Editors' Picks