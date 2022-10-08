West Ham United vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight continues this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend, as West Ham United welcome Fulham to face them at London Stadium. The Hammers are looking to continue building out of the bottom of the table after an awful start to the campaign.

Against the newly promoted Cottagers, can they pick up more crucial points? Or will their visitors prove a tough nut to crack?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

West Ham vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game: West Ham United vs Fulham Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CNBC.

In India, they can catch the match on JiroTV.

Country TV channel Live stream US CNBC fuboTV India JiroTV N/A

West Ham squad & team news

A miserable start to the campaign has finally been alleviated by a victory for the Hammers - but the threat of relegation still hangs like a sword above their heads.

That makes this encounter - against another freshly promoted side - all the more crucial for them as they pursue a direct path to safety.

Position Players Goalkeepers Fabiański, Areola, Randolph Defenders Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Aguerd, Emerson, Ashby Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Paquetá, Downes, Cornet, Benrahma, Souček, Coventry, Rice Forwards Scamacca, Antonio, Bowen

Fulham squad and team news

Three wins from eight this term isn't quite the kind of form that lights up the table, but it has done more than enough for Fulham to find a foothold around the middle.

The Cottagers will be hoping to avoid an immediate drop back to the lower tier - and against an opponent who looks as if they could become dangerously overstretched, they'll surely like their prospects.