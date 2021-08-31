West Ham complete €30m signing of CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic

The Croatia international, who previously played in the Premier League at Everton, has signed a long-term deal at the London Stadium

West Ham have completed the signing of CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic for a reported €30 million (£26m/$35m) fee.

Vlasic has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the London Stadium, bringing to an end his two-year stint in Russia with CSKA.

The 23-year-old has become the Hammers third major signing of the summer after Kurt Zouma and Alphonse Areola, with David Moyes adding another No.10 to his ranks as he bids to improve on the Hammers' sixth-place Premier League finish in 2020-21.

What's been said?

The Hammers have confirmed Vlasic's permanent move from CSKA in an official statement, which reads: "West Ham United are delighted to announce the signing of Croatia international attacker Nikola Vlašić.

"The talented 23-year-old arrives on a five-year deal from Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow."

