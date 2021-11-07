West Ham boss Moyes targeting Champions League place after thrilling Liverpool win

West Ham head coach David Moyes is targeting a place in the top four, but denied his side are Premier League title challengers, after Sunday's thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool.

The Hammers handed Liverpool their first loss of the season through an Alisson own goal and goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma.

The win took West Ham above Liverpool in the table into third place, just three points back of first-place Chelsea.

What was said?

After the game, Moyes was asked by the BBC if his team could challenge for the title, to which he replied: “I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do. I don’t see that at the moment.

"We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points [last season] so why can we not be there?

"We are not getting carried away but this is feeling good at the moment."

The BBC posed the same question to Fornals, who said: "I don't know. It is too early to say. But fighting for each game as we did today, why not still [be] dreaming?"

Speaking to Sky Sports, Moyes added: "I think I am the same manager [as at Everton] but have had to work out myself how to get better.

"We all have to try and keep improving. I hope and believe my best time is still to come and at the moment I've got really good players who play with incredible character."

What's next for West Ham?

The high-flying Hammers will go into the international break having won four consecutive Premier League games to move up to third place.

Next up for Moyes' side is a match against Wolves on November 20 followed by a Europa League tie against Rapid Vienna five days later.

