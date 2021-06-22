Wesley Said: RC Lens sign winger from Toulouse

The former France youth international of Comorian and Mauritian descent has teamed up with the Blood and Gold after leaving Les Violets

French top-flight side RC Lens have announced the signing of Comoros and Mauritius prospect Wesley Said from Toulouse.

Although he scored two goals in 23 league games in the 2020-21 campaign, that could not prevent Les Violets from getting demoted to Ligue 2.

However, the Blood and Gold have signed him for three years for an undisclosed fee – meaning he would stay at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis until 2024.

“In a not very lively transfer market, Racing continues to advance! Beyond the significant contract extensions, the Artesian club registers its fourth recruit with the arrival of a player well known to the followers of Ligue 1, determined to revive under the colours blood and gold: Wesley Said,” a statement from Lens website read.

“The striker arrives with the firm intention of demonstrating all the potential he has already confirmed during his stints in Rennes, Laval, Dijon and in Toulouse.

“A small, lively, fast and sharp technical size, Wesley has a great experience as a player with nearly 160 professional matches to his credit from the top of his 26 years.”

With this move, Said reunited with manager Franck Haise, a coach he training under at Rennes when he was 11 years old.

"I have many good memories of Wesley and with him, many victories!” Haise said of his arrival.

“He was always outclassed and therefore played all the time against opponents who were two years older.

“He is a very complete striker who will bring us a lot especially in systems with a two-headed attack and a close attacking midfielder.”

Lens’ general manager Arnaud Pouille also expressed his delight with the arrival of the 26-year-old.

"We felt at Wesley a very strong desire to join us and resume the thread of its progress,” he opined.

“The presentation of the fervent context that envelops the club was also greatly facilitated since his wife is from Lens.

“We, in these conditions, unanimously thought that his arrival represented a great opportunity for Racing."

Born in Noisy-le-Grand, France, the winger is eligible to switch allegiance to either Comoros or Mauritius at international level despite representing the Europeans at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 level.