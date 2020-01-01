‘Werner isn’t right for Liverpool or Bayern Munich’ – Hamann surprised by mounting transfer talk

A man who spent time on Merseyside and in Bavaria during his playing days cannot see the German striker figuring for two European heavyweights

Timo Werner is said to be figuring prominently on the transfer wish lists of and , but Dietmar Hamann says the striker is not right for either Anfield or the Allianz Arena.

Having established a reputation as one of the most consistent and prolific frontmen in Europe, a highly-rated Germany international appears to be edging his way towards a big-money move.

It has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp is ready to invest heavily in Werner’s qualities, with the 24-year-old another hard-working forward that fits the ‘heavy metal’ mould on Merseyside.

Questions have, however, been asked of where another goalscorer would slot into the Reds fold alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Hamann sees no need for Liverpool to bolster those ranks with another high-profile asset that would demand regular playing time.

The former Reds star told The Athletic’s Steilcast Podcast: “I don’t think he’s a player for [Bayern] Munich or Liverpool [with] the way they play at the moment.

“I read quotes from journalists or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club [and that] Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool.

“Where’s he going to play? Even if Mane or Salah go, [then] out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.

“Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people's eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get but he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so [it’s] a no from me.”

While looking to rule Liverpool out of the running for Werner’s signature, Hamann is also bemused as to why Bayern would be looking to enter the bidding.

The Bundesliga champions also have no obvious role for another central striker, with Robert Lewandowski very much their main man, and another creative playmaker is considered to be of greater importance for those in Bavaria.

Hamann added on the Werner talk: “I’m really surprised that Hansi Flick is so keen. We’ve seen him in the national team in certain games when he plays out wide he’s not tricky enough.

“You need trickery, you need to beat a player by shifting your weight. It’s not his game and therefore I’d be very surprised if he were to come to Munich.”