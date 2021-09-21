Were Ndidi and Goodman denied goals by VAR? Gallagher gives verdict

The Nigeria duo thought they had scored for their team last weekend but their goals were scrapped off for offside

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has insisted Stuart Attwell was right to disallow Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi's strikes in Leicester City's 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

In the match played at the American Express Community Stadium, Neal Maupay opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 35th minute before Danny Welbeck nodded in a Leandro Trossard cross to make it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

Leicester scored their only goal in the 61st minute courtesy of Jamie Vardy, who converted a Youri Tieleman's cross before VAR denied Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi for offside in the 67th and 86th minutes, respectively.

In the initial effort by Lookman, Harvey Barnes was adjudged to have interfered with play while the latter's header was scrapped after review.

"Both correct decisions, offside," Gallagher told Sky Sports. "I don't think there's much doubt about the first. He's directly in line with the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper doesn't see the ball until it is past him.

"The second, he moves towards the ball, so he's impacting on the goalkeeper."

The 64-year-old thinks the Maupay penalty was a wrong decision since the attacker had committed a foul against Jannik Vestergaard in the build-up but concentration was on the handball.

"Incorrect decision, Maupay foul, and no penalty," Gallagher continued. "When I first saw it I thought it was a really good spot, by the assistant.

Article continues below

"When you see the replay, you see Maupay definitely brings it back. I wonder if they've concentrated so much on the handball that they haven't seen the foul. I was surprised the foul wasn't given."

After last weekend's loss, the Foxes have six points from five matches and as a result, they are placed 12th on the table.

As for the Seagulls, they are so far placed fourth on the table with 12 points from the five matches they have played. Brighton are just a point behind joint leaders Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, who are on 13 points.