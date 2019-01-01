'We're disappointed not to win' - Ini Umotong unsatisfied with Brighton's draw

The Nigeria international is disappointed as her side shared points with Everton in Sunday's English League contest

Ini-Abasi Umotong says she was not satisfied with Brighton's 0-0 draw at home to Everton in Sunday's English Women Super League game.

The Nigeria international was making her 13th appearance of the season when her side were forced to a draw at The People's Pension Stadium at the weekend.

And 24-year-old, who has scored two goals this season admits earning a win would have rewarded their efforts but however, assures they will build on positives from their unbeaten run in 2019.

"We were keen to win and worked hard for it, but we were disappointed not to get a win [against Everton]", Umotong told Goal.

"I wouldn't say we were satisfied with the result, but we will accept it. It's been a tough week, playing three games in eight days.

"We did a lot to get a win, especially towards the end of the game when we piled up pressure, but Everton did well to keep us at bay.

Article continues below

"In spite the draw, there are definite positives to take from this [Everton] match. We are still unbeaten so far this year in the [English] league.

"We just need to take the positives into our next game after the international break and build on them to make sure we survive relegation."

Hope Powell's side are ninth on the log with eighth points from 13 games and Umotong will hope they avoid defeat at Manchester City on her return from a four-nation tourney in China with Nigeria.