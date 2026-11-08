Annoyed Werder Bremen star Niclas Fullkrug storms out of TV interview after being pressed on Jurgen Klopp's Germany call-up

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Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug sparked a major stir following his side’s narrow 1-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday evening. The veteran forward, who had been in sensational form heading into the clash, reacted furiously during a post-match media commitment when the conversation shifted away from the pitch.

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Frustration boils over for Werder talisman

Fullkrug was in no mood for pleasantries following Bremen's frustrating loss at the hands of Stuttgart. Despite entering the contest as the Bundesliga’s leading marksman, the 33-year-old saw his impressive seven-game scoring streak come to an abrupt end at the MHP Arena. The defeat clearly weighed heavily on the striker, who found himself under the spotlight during a scheduled appearance on ZDF’s Aktuelles Sportstudio.

The tension escalated when reporter Florian Zschiedrich attempted to pivot the discussion toward Fullkrug’s recent international recognition. Having been handed a recall to the German national team for the first time in over a year, many expected the forward to be relishing the chance to play under new management. However, the timing of the questions proved to be a significant misstep given the raw emotions surrounding the domestic result. "A little respect. We just lost a game. That's not in my head right now," Fullkrug told ZDF when asked about the significance of his nomination as quoted by Sky Germany.

Fullkrug rejects international talk

The striker was adamant that the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Serbia and the Netherlands were the furthest things from his mind. Fullkrug’s irritation was palpable as he tried to explain his perspective to the broadcaster, emphasizing that the team's performance deserved better than a defeat. He was unwilling to let the individual achievement of a call-up overshadow what he perceived as a collective failure on the night.

"I'm not interested in that right now. I don't want to be rude, but we just lost a game 1-0 against Stuttgart, even though we played a good game. I'm not thinking about what's next week, I'm not interested in that right now," he stated firmly.

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Abrupt end to the broadcast

Despite the player’s clear warnings that he did not wish to discuss the national team, Zschiedrich attempted to follow up on the topic one final time. This proved to be the breaking point for Fullkrug, who decided he had heard enough. Without waiting for further clarification, the Werder star took decisive action to remove himself from the uncomfortable situation in front of the cameras. "No, thanks, ciao," Fullkrug said before placing his microphone on the table.

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In a final gesture of professional courtesy despite his obvious annoyance, the striker shook the reporter's hand before walking away from the interview area. The sudden exit left the studio team and viewers at home stunned, marking one of the most awkward post-match interactions of the season so far.

A long road back to the DFB

Fullkrug’s return to the national fold is a significant storyline in German football, particularly given his lengthy absence from the squad. His last involvement came in September 2025 under Julian Nagelsmann, while his most recent appearance on the pitch for his country dates back to the Nations League Final Four in June 2025. During that tournament, he featured in the 2-0 loss to France in the third-place play-off.

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The striker’s goal-scoring record for the national team has also been under scrutiny, with his last international goal coming way back in September 2024 during a dominant 5-0 victory over Hungary. Despite that drought on the global stage, his domestic form has been undeniable this term. Fullkrug has already netted 12 goals in just 10 competitive appearances for Werder Bremen, proving he remains one of the most clinical finishers in the division despite the weekend’s blank in Stuttgart.