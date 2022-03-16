Wenger: People think I'm crazy but Mbappe is similar to Pele and ahead of Haaland

Arsene Wenger feels Kylian Mbappe has got a touch of Pele about him, with the former Arsenal boss recalling everyone thought he was "crazy" to believe such a thing.

The ex-Gunners manager also thinks his countryman is ahead of Erling Haaland, as the duo continue to be the centre of transfer specuation.

World Cup winner Mbappe has grown in reputation since firing France to glory at Russia 2018, and Wenger describes him as an "exceptional" talent.

What has been said?

"When I first saw him, I said on French television: 'There's Pele in him'," Wenger told BEIN Sports. "Everyone thought I was a bit crazy, nut he's got to this level.

"Technically, he is a little ahead of Haaland. He has his fantasy, not just his speed.

"He has intelligence, good technical quality, good timing in his runs, quick analysis of the game. He is also a free spirit, he is exceptional."

Where will Mbappe and Haaland go?

Speculation remains rife about which club will land the two superstars. Mbappe appears all but set to head to Santiago Bernabeu to link up with Real Madrid, having run down time on his PSG contract, but Haaland looks likely to play in the Premier League.

The Norway international is reportedly poised to join Premier League champions Manchester City.

