Wenger: I'm convinced Barcelona will buy another striker

The former Arsenal boss doesn't believe the Catalans need more fire power but can't see them resisting the temptation to add to their stocks

Arsene Wenger is "convinced" will sign another forward despite expecting improvement from Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has struggled to hit top form in his first season at Barca, scoring 14 goals in 37 games since his €120 million ($135m) arrival from .

Barca are heavily linked with a move for Inter star Lautaro Martinez, who is considered a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Former manager Wenger believes Griezmann will improve, but feels Barcelona will add another forward this close season.

"Barcelona has always bought the greatest players. Personally, I'm not sure that Suarez needs to be replaced," he told beIN SPORTS.

"They can add another striker because it's true that Suarez and [Lionel] Messi are the main contributors and they might need somebody else who can score goals.



"I still think Griezmann at some stage will start to score goals, he doesn't look completely adapted, maybe now after confinement he will be refreshed because he's a good goalscorer as well.

"But I'm convinced they will buy another striker as well."

While Messi has scored 24 goals this season, Suarez has – like Griezmann – contributed 14, although he has played in 14 fewer games.

Barcelona, two points clear atop , resume their campaign away to Mallorca on Saturday.

Martin Braithwaite was one attacker the Catalans have recently added to their squad, with the Danish forward linking up with the club in February.

While yet to score and set to see his play time limited further upon La Liga's return, Braithwaite is relishing the chance to learn from Suarez and train at a club like Barca.

"I am so happy that Luis is back because when I came here he was injured and I haven't played with him," he told Goal. "I want to learn from him, he is one of the best strikers in the world and I am happy he is back.

"The training is totally different to what I was used to so I can feel I am developing a lot in the technical level. As a human I can feel I have more attention in such a big club like this but you must learn to live with all this attention."