'We'll be ready for Senegal' - Ghana coach declares after Burkina Faso triumph

Jimmy Cobblah reflects on Monday's win over the young Stallions and looks ahead to the next match on Wednesday

Ghana coach Jimmy Cobblah has swiftly moved attention to Wednesday's clash with Senegal following Monday's opening day win over Burkina Faso at the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger.

Daniel Lomotey struck twice in either half to hand the Black Satellites a 2-0 triumph in the Group B fixture at the Maradi Stadium.

Next up for the three-time champions are co-group leaders Senegal, who beat Mali 2-0 in their opening game on Sunday.

“We had problems at home due to off-field issues and our pre-tournament matches were not the best but we kept on working and did well against a good team [Burkina Faso]," Cobblah said after Monday's game.

“I’m so happy for the win and to be at the top of the group alongside Senegal.

"Football is played on the pitch and we concentrated on that.

“Now we will continue to prepare for the next match, which will be another test for us. But we will be ready.”

Burkina Faso coach Serafin Dargani also shared his thoughts on the opener.

“We played a difficult match against Ghana who were very good in most parts of the match," said the young Stallions' boss.

"We had a system that we were using in the past three matches but it didn’t work in the first half which forced us to make a change in the first period.

“We will go back and work towards our challenges and rectify them for the second match.

"Our objective is to make the last four and we have two more matches to achieve that target.”

Dargani's outfit will come up against Mali in their next game on Wednesday.

