Welcome to the Saints Social Club: Sportsbet.io & Southampton open new fan bar funded by crypto

The first-of-its-kind Crypto Fan Fund saw Sportsbet.io donate two Bitcoin to the club, which will be used to deliver a series of fan-led initiatives

Southampton and Main Club Partner, Sportsbet.io on Saturday announced the opening of the ‘Saints Social Club’ at the Northam Social Club, funded by a first-of-its-kind Crypto Fan Fund.

Chosen by the fans, the Saints Social Club is the ultimate Southampton fan bar, featuring artwork, kits and memorabilia celebrating the club’s illustrious 136-year history.

True to their ‘Saints’ moniker, the designs also include a stunning stained-glass artwork of Southampton heroes past and present, including James Ward-Prowse, Alan Shearer and Nathan Redmond.

“We’re so excited to see the Saints Social Club come to fruition this summer,” said Helen Edwards, Head of Responsible Gambling at Sportsbet.io.

“Through the Crypto Fan Fund, we wanted to show how crypto can be used to genuinely support fans and help them deliver the initiatives that they want to see.”

The first-of-its-kind Crypto Fan Fund saw Sportsbet.io donate two Bitcoin to be used to deliver a series of fan-led initiatives across the 2021-22 season and beyond, used to support the causes that matter most to the club’s fans.

All decisions on how and where the fund is used are made by Saints Voice, Southampton FC’s long-standing supporter panel

The Saints Social Club will remain open throughout the season for all Southampton fans to enjoy, and will also be used to host additional community events for the Saints Foundation.

Fans will be given a Saints Social Club card upon their first visit to the Northam, which will get them access to all future events, including every Southampton FC matchday.

“The new Saints Social Club will provide a wonderful opportunity to bring our fans together and act as a real focal point for our local community,” added Sarah Batters, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Southampton FC.

The initiative is part of Sportsbet.io’s ‘Believe the Hype’ campaign, encouraging Saints to believe the hype around their club, and around cryptocurrency.

