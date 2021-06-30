‘Welcome to the Premier League’ – Chelsea legend Drogba sends Daka message on Leicester City arrival

The Ivorian great is relishing the prospect of seeing the Zambia international play in the English elite division

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba took to social media to welcome Patson Daka to the Premier League after the striker’s move to Leicester City became official.

The Zambia international joined the English elite division side from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal on Wednesday for a fee of £23 million ($32m).

It put to end months of speculation surrounding Daka, who had announced his departure from the Austrian Bundesliga champions.

Drogba enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Chelsea during his eight years at Stamford Bridge. There, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Also, he won the Premier League Golden Boot twice and set numerous club scoring records, including the most by a non-Englishman (164), the most in the Champions League (36) and the most in cup finals (nine).

And now that the African star has officially teamed up with Brendan Rodgers’ men, the former Cote d’Ivoire international welcomed him to the King Power Stadium via social media.

“Congrats to Patson Daka for your Leicester City move. Welcome to the Premier League,” Drogba tweeted.

After loan spells at Power Dynamos and Liefering, the 22-year-old penned a five-year contract with the Austrian giants.

There, he won four Austrian Bundesliga titles, and three Austrian Cups with the Red Bulls.

The Zambian who finished as the division's top scorer last term, arrives to bolster the Foxes’ attacking options - that parades Jamie Vardy and Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho as they hope for an impressive 2021-22 campaign.

"I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic club," he told LCFC TV.

"It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next.

"I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me because it’s a team that fights for titles. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.

“I will give my best for the club each and every day, and I look forward to seeing the Leicester City fans inside the stadium soon.”

Daka could make his debut when the Leicestershire-based outfit faces Burton Albion in a pre-season friendly on July 24.