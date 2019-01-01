'Welcome back!' - Shaw aims dig at ex-Man Utd team-mate Lukaku as Inter crash out of Champions League

The full-back couldn't resist poking fun at a former colleague after the Nerazzurri dropped down into the Europa League

defender Luke Shaw welcomed Romelu Lukaku into the after suffered a group-stage exit in the .

Antonio Conte's side needed to match 's result against Slavia Prague when they hosted at San Siro on Tuesday in order to qualify for the last 16.

The Spanish champions fielded a much-changed line-up having already sealed their progress, but still managed to take the lead through a 23rd minute Carles Perez effort.

Lukaku's long-range drive gave Inter hope just before half-time, roared on by an expectant home crowd starved of success on the European stage.

It was Barca who had the final say, however, when 17-year-old Ansu Fati became the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history late on to secure a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Dortmund's 2-1 home victory over Slavia ensured that they joined Barca in the knockout stages, with Inter set for a return to Europa League football in 2020.

Shaw, who played with Lukaku for two seasons before the centre-forward moved to San Siro in August, aimed a dig at his former team-mate on social media after the match.

Hours before Inter kicked off against Barca, Lukaku tweeted an image of himself in high spirits during a training session, with the caption "UCL".

In the wake of Inter's Champions League failure, Shaw wrote "welcome back" above the Belgian's original post, sarcastically mocking the striker.

It's not the first time Shaw and Lukaku have exchanged Twitter barbs after the Belgian striker poked fun at the England full-back's lack of speed during a pre-season test.

There is now a chance that United could end up facing Inter at some point during the Europa League knockout stages, which would see Lukaku return to Old Trafford to face Shaw and the rest of his old colleagues.

Lukaku flattered to deceive during his time in Manchester, but has rediscovered his best form since undertaking a new challenge in .

The 26-year-old has hit 10 goals in , helping Conte's men climb to the top of the table ahead of reigning champions after 15 fixtures.

Inter will look to bounce back from their deflating Champions League experience when they travel to on Sunday.

Shaw, meanwhile, will be back in Europa League action with United on Thursday as they play host to AZ Alkmaar.