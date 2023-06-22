USMNT star Tim Weah nears $13.2m Juventus transfer as Italian giants close in on deal

U.S. men's national team star Timothy Weah is reportedly nearing a deal to join Juventus this summer.

USMNT star nearing Juventus deal

Personal terms already agreed

Weah recently won Nations League with U.S.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Weah, with the Italian giants set to pay a fee of around €12 million ($13.15m/£10.3m). Weah has already reportedly agreed personal terms as it's now on the clubs to decide on a final fee.

The American star has previously been linked with the likes of Marseille and Sevilla.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah would be an interesting fit at Juventus given his ability to play both as a wingback and winger. He played the former at Lille last season, filling in as an injury replacement before actually impressing in the role.

He could follow in the footsteps of a player like Juan Cuadrado, who has shined in the position for Juventus for years.

Juve currently have one American on their books, Weston McKennie, who himself faces an uncertain future after a frustrating loan spell at Leeds.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After Weah and the USMNT lifted the Nations League trophy on Sunday night, a largely-separate group will now head into the Gold Cup, which begins on Saturday against Jamaica.

