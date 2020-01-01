'We would play this weekend if we could' - Joao Felix says Atletico ready for La Liga to return

The Portuguese sensation and his side haven't been enjoying a great season, but they are desperate for it to continue

Joao Felix says ’s players are raring to go if is given the green light to resume.

Clubs in the Spanish top flight have now returned to training in groups up to 10, as La Liga looks to follow the example of the in returning to action.

League president Javier Tebas is targeting a return to match action on June 12, but Felix says Atletico would play immediately if it was an option.

"We're feeling very good and are very excited about playing again,” Felix told the club’s official website.

“If it were up to us, we would return this weekend but we'll have to wait and work hard so we can get off to a good start.

"We worked hard at home to make sure we didn't lose our fitness and it's been easy to get back to doing cardio work.

“Now we're starting to work with the ball again and will do that every day so we can return to normality.

"It's the first day we have been able to come together and we have been playing lots of small-sided games which is what we love doing and what we were missing the most.

“I missed playing against my team-mates and scoring goals."

There is optimism that the league season can be finished in , with leading by two points at the top and Atletico languishing in sixth.

Though Spain has been much worse affected by the coronavirus than , president Tebas has praised the example of the Bundesliga in showing that football can return.

In the first weekend back, maintained their four-point lead at the top with a 2-0 win at Union Berlin, while Borussia Dortmund thrashed Schalke 4-0 in the Revierderby.

"I'm very pleased. I have congratulated the CEO of the Bundesliga," Tebas told El Partidazo.

"They have done a very important job and I am very proud. It is the example to follow.

“[La Liga’s return] will be determined by the health authorities. I want it to be as soon as possible. We are working for the resumption from June 12.”