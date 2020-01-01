‘We were very wasteful’ - Bosso rues Nigeria wastefulness in Ghana defeat

The Flying Eagles had plenty of chances to win Wednesday’s game, but a lack of precision in front of goal cost them dearly

U20’s 1-0 defeat to U20 in Wednesday’s Wafu U20 Zone B encounter was caused by wastefulness, according to coach Ladan Bosso.



After a stuttering 1-1 draw against Cote d’Ivoire in the regional competition’s opening game, the Flying Eagles needed to defeat the Black Satellites to brighten their chances of reaching the semi-finals.



However, the two-time Fifa U20 World Cup runners-up were pegged down at the Charles De Gaulle Stadium by Precious Boah’s beautiful free-kick that was unstoppable by goalkeeper Kolawole Oladipo.

Before coach Abdul Karim Zito’s boys sealed the win with eight minutes left to play, Nigeria fluffed several scoring opportunities with Wisdom Ubani and Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi the major culprits.Despite the dismissal of goalscorer Boah for a second caution, Bosso’s boys were unable to cancel their deficit.“What we played against Ghana was better than what we played in the first match (against Cote d’Ivoire) but unfortunately this time around we were very wasteful,” the veteran coach said on Brila FM.“We had chances that would have finished this game since the first half but we couldn’t do that. We were very wasteful and that was what cost us this match.“They had only one chance and they got it, we had three freekicks of our own but didn’t do anything with it.”The Flying Eagles stand a slim chance of making it to the next stage and that will be possible should pre-tournament favourites, Black Satellites defeat the Young Elephants by a two-goal margin in Group B’s last game.

The regional tournament serves as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations billed for Mauritania. There, Africa’s four representatives for the Fifa World Cup would be determined.



Nigeria finished fourth at the 2019 Afcon U20 staged in Niger Republic. At the global fiesta held in , the team led by Paul Aigbogun crashed out after the Round of 16 following their 2-1 defeat to .

The Flying Eagles are the most successful country in Africa at this level of competition having won the championship for a record seven times. Their last triumph was achieved at the 2015 edition when they defeated hosts Senegal 1-0 in the final.