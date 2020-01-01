'We were in it until the last kick!' - Solskjaer claims Man Utd made 'strides forward' in 2-0 defeat to Liverpool

The Red Devils have faced criticism of their recruitment and current standards on the back of a reversal at Anfield, but their manager sees positives

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims made “strides forward” in their last outing against , despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to the runaway Premier League leaders.

The Red Devils boss has said: "For me now, we've lost to Liverpool, a team that you all say are fantastic and we've been in the game until the last kick of the ball.

"And, for me, that's strides forward.

"And, of course, we're disappointed in losing the game. We don't want to be behind them in the league, but there were signs there that we are on the right track, definitely.

"And, for me, now is not the time to speak about recruitment. We're looking to the next game against . We're always looking to improve the squad and to improve the club but for my mind, now is not the time, Gary, to start this discussion.

"You can look back at history and, of course, we know we're not where we want to be and should be and historically where we have been. It's just down to us now to work better.

"I've been here 13 months, my experience with the players we've brought in has been good, so no complaints whatsoever."

