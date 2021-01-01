‘We stand with you, Sonny’ – Tottenham condemn racial abuse of South Korean star

Spurs have hit out at fans on social media who criticised the attacker for his part in a VAR controversy against Man Utd

Tottenham have moved to condemn racist abuse aimed at Son Heung-Min following their Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Son was involved in a controversial moment as United had a goal disallowed in the first half for a foul on him.

In the aftermath, the South Korea international was subject to racial abuse on social media.

What did Tottenham say?

Releasing a statement via Twitter, Spurs said: “Another matchday and more abhorrent racial abuse suffered by one of our players. This has again been reported to the platforms and we shall now undertake a full review alongside the Premier League to determine the most effective action moving forward.

“We stand with you, Sonny.”

What did Son do?

Son was involved in an incident with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay in the build-up to Edinson Cavani having a goal ruled out.

The South Korea international was struck in the face by McTominay’s arm, going to ground in an incident that ultimately saw the goal disallowed.

It was a decision, however, that was widely condemned.

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for example, suggested that he would not feed his son if he behaved in the same way – a statement that Spurs compatriot Jose Mourinho heavily criticised.

