‘We saw signs of what he can do’ – Udinese’s Gotti impressed with Success against Verona

Udinese manager Luca Gotti has lauded Isaac Success for his performance against Verona while stating that he has seen "signs of what he can do".

In Wednesday’s Serie A encounter against the Yellow and Blues, the Nigeria international – who was handed his first start for the club – put the hosts ahead in the third minute.

Thanks to an assist from Tolgay Arslan, the former Watford and Granada striker put the ball beyond goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

Notwithstanding their dominance, the visitors clawed their way back to end the game 1-1 with Antonin Barak scoring an 83rd-minute penalty.

Lifted by Success’ display, Gotti is full of praise for the 25-year-old.

“Before the game [Isaac] Success said he thought he could manage 30 minutes,” he told Udinese TV.

“Those 30 minutes became 60 – not all with the same intensity and energy but we saw signs of what he can do.”

Overall, the manager expressed his frustration following his club’s inability to pick all the points at stake.

“I'm upset about the result because we really wanted to win this one,” he continued.

“Winning [on Wednesday] would have built on our last three draws. We had after a very good first half, took the lead and had seven or eight chances to double it, but we've ended up paying for it.

“Towards the end, Verona were trying to keep the ball and we had lots of space to attack them in one-on-ones, so I wanted players in those areas who could exploit those opportunities I thought but Molina was one of them.

“I thought we'd have [Ignacio] Pussetto available for this one but. We'll see where he's at over the coming days and take a decision.”

Also upset is Marco Silvestri who claimed Udinese could have put the game to bed earlier.

“It's a shame to draw like that because I feel we produced a perfect display in so many areas. We could've put it to bed earlier,” he added.



“The team did so well today and we created so many chances. It's a shame because we wanted three points today.

“We were in control of the game more or less from the first whistle. They created very little, so it's a very disappointing draw, but it's still a point."