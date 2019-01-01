We lost because of defensive errors, says Kotoko coach Akonnor

The Porcupine Warriors boss reflects on the matchday three fixture against Kalampa on Sunday

Asante Kotoko coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor has blamed his defence for Sunday's 3-1 away defeat to Nkana FC of Zambia in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their second loss of the group stage as Ronald Kampamba's double and Freddy Tshimenga's penalty secured all points for the home side at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The result leaves the Kumasi-based side bottom of Group C, having lost two games and won one.

“Today the match was won on one difference, which was our defensive department," Akonnor said.

‘’We lost because my team made a lot of defensive errors that proved costly.

"We lacked the understanding of our opponent’s aerial balls.

"Nkana made a lot of good crosses in the box that we failed to contain.’’

Nkana netted first through Tshimenga before Songne Yacouba levelled the score for Kotoko from a free-kick.

Kampamba then scored a goal in each half to send Kalampa top of the table.

“Kotoko are a good team and it wasn't easy for us," Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi said.

"But I am happy with the way the boys have come out after losing the derby in the league to our rivals Power Dynamos.

"We prepared very well for this game and the win shows we can fight back and play at any level."

Kotoko and Nkana will face off again in the return fixture on matchday four on March 3.

