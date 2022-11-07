'We lacked determination' - Ancelotti laments lacklustre Real Madrid display in shock Rayo defeat

Carlo Ancelotti was left unhappy with Real Madrid's approach as they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat away to Rayo Vallecano on Monday night.

Real well beaten by Rayo

Fell behind twice on the night

Ancelotti critical of players' performances

WHAT HAPPENED? Rayo came back from behind after initially taking the lead to secure a huge victory against the reigning La Liga champions and their Madrid rivals, much to the displeasure of Ancelotti. The veteran manager wasn't afraid to be critical of his side post-match.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Ancelotti stated: "We lacked determination of the rival, lost individual duels, could not get our play going."

He added: "We have played too many games, same as most teams, we’re not as fresh as we were, we lacked legs today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat brings to an end Real's unbeaten start to their La Liga season and crucially means they stay second in the table, two points behind Barcelona who won at the weekend. Los Blancos were poor on the night, deservedly falling behind and never looking good enough to steer the game to victory.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? With Barcelona still to play Osasuna this week, Real could find themselves five points adrift in La Liga by the end of Tuesday night. They won't have to wait long to make amends, though, hosting Cadiz on Thursday night before the World Cup break.