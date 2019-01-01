'We have to use it' - Klopp tells Liverpool to take advantage of being top

The Anfield manager has ordered his players to move on from their frustrating draw with Manchester United and cement their position as leaders

Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players to move on from their draw with and make the most of their position at the top of the .

The Anfield club missed the opportunity of opening up a three-point lead over second-placed when they were held 0-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

That followed their goalless stalemate with last week.

If those two results were perceived as taking the wind out of 's sails, Klopp is keen to focus on the positive, while acknowledging his team must do better than they did against United.

Ahead of their Wednesday night home clash with he told the club's official website: “The situation is like it is. In the table we are in a very good position and now we have to make sure we use that on the pitch.

“I don’t want to close my eyes to the situation, because if United are beatable on the day, you have to do it – and we didn’t. So, that’s still [in my thoughts] somewhere.

“But, of course, I’m fine with the point. Let’s carry on. There was so much talk about the game again, like Bayern – world-class teams.

"Now we didn’t score twice against world-class teams, that happened to a lot of other teams as well.

“It was a difficult game. I still think we should have done better, 100 per cent. We will work on that."

Klopp is keen to focus on the next challenge as seventh-placed Watford visit Anfield on Wednesday, while City host West Ham.

And he called on the home crowd to help them in their task.

"We don’t have a lot of time [to prepare] for the Watford game but we play at home and hopefully our people will help us,” he added.