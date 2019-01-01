'We have to earn it' - Robertson wary of complacency as Liverpool aim to outwork Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp's side finished 26 points ahead of Spurs in the English top flight but their star left-back is not interested in past form

Andrew Robertson insists must not pay any attention to their superior Premier League record and will have to outwork for a title.

The Reds narrowly missed out on a first-ever Premier League trophy as their tally of 97 points left them one behind champions this season.

Spurs, on the other hand, eventually finished fourth, only securing the final Champions League spot by one point.

Liverpool are favourites going into Saturday night's European final as a result but left-back Robertson insists he is not interested in past form.

“You don’t just show up and deserve a trophy because you’ve done well in the Premier League," he told talkSPORT.

“You need to put the work in and 100 per cent effort to do that.

“We need to put in a good performance and if we do that, if we outplay Tottenham, then we deserve it.

“But, if they beat us, they will deserve it too. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s a final. The Premier League over the last ten months is irrelevant really."

Jurgen Klopp's side are widely regarded as one of the best around given their performances this season and have complemented a potent attacking force with a defensive unit that conceded the fewest goals in the English top flight this term.

But the campaign could end without a trophy if Tottenham are successful in Madrid.

“We fell short [in the Premier League], but we’ll knock on that door again next season and keep trying to achieve that goal.

“But this goal is front of us. We’ve got a big game and a chance to get our sixth Champions League trophy.

“If we play at 100 per cent and do what we can do well, then we’ll cause them problems and hopefully that’s enough on the night.

“If we can do that it would be great and would be remembered as a very good season for us.”

Liverpool are aiming to put the demons from their 3-1 defeat to in Kiev last season behind them as they missed out on a sixth European title on that occasion.