'We have the quality upfront' - Lookman after Leicester City beat Watford

Ademola Lookman stated Leicester City have the quality to keep scoring goals after they defeated Watford 4-2 in a Premier League game.

The Anglo-Nigerian striker opened his league goal account for the 2021-22 season by sealing the Foxes' win on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy scored a brace while James Maddison bagged a brace of assists and a goal at the King Power Stadium.

The result secured Leicester City's first league win since October 24 and Lookman believes they are enjoying good form in front of goal.

“In attack, we were free-flowing. We’ll look to keep that attack going and keep putting teams under that pressure and with that threat," the RB Leipzig loanee told the club's website.

"Just putting that intensity in and knowing if we win the ball higher up the pitch then we have a greater chance of scoring and creating for each other.

"We’ve got the quality up front, and we’ve got the quality to hurt teams. Just knowing that and in terms of our pressing, that’s what starts it all off.”

The victory over Watford pushed the Foxes to 10th in the league and he went on to rate their performance highly in tough weather conditions.

"It’s a good performance from us and obviously in tough conditions as well," the 24-year-old said.

“It was difficult to see, obviously with the snow, but I think the boys did well in the conditions and got four goals at home.

"In the second half, especially, with the amount of snow that was on the pitch in certain areas, we had to move it a bit faster, and we created a lot of chances in the second half, even in the conditions, which is always a positive."

Lookman shifts his attention to Wednesday's Premier League outing against Southampton with the hope of extending his tally.