'We have patience with him' - Zorc denies Dortmund are planning to send Reinier back to Real Madrid

The Brazil youth international has swapped La Liga for the Bundesliga, but has made just three appearances so far this season in the top flight

sporting director Michael Zorc has played down reports in that the club are considering curtailing loanee Reinier's scheduled two-year stay at the club.

The youth international swapped for the - at least until June 2022 - in a deal earlier this season, arriving at Signal Iduna Park from Madrid.

However, he has struggled for game time after an initial clutch of games off the bench, notching just 38 top-flight minutes to date this term.

Reinier is currently sidelined after contracting coronavirus last month, and has not played for the club since the win over on November 4.

Reports have emerged that Dortmund are considering whether to draw the 18-year-old's stay to an early close, but Zorc has now poured cold water on the notion.

"Basically, we don't have that idea," Zorc told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "We have patience with him. I hope he has it too.

"In such cases we make it a two-year loan. A one-year loan would be borderline."

Zorc expressed understanding for Reinier's struggle to adapt to life in after a protracted spell without minutes on the pitch, adding: "He did not have an easy start with us.

"[He] came to us after a period of several months in which he did not play. And now the infection has set him back again."

Reinier was one of three major signings made ahead of the 2020-21 campaign by Zorc, but has so far failed to match the minutes amassed by fellow new recruits Thomas Meunier and Jude Bellingham across all competitions.

The teenager, who began his career with Flamengo, originally made the move to Europe in January this year after Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores triumphs in his home country.

Dortmund have enjoyed something of a muted start to the new campaign, as they attempt to dethrone once more atop the Bundesliga standings.

They have, however, secured passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare following their 1-1 draw with in midweek.