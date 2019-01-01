'We didn't have a great game' - Roma's Diawara regrets Wolfsberger draw

The Italian outfit advanced to the last 32 of the Europa League but the Guinean midfielder was not pleased with Thursday’s result in Rome

Amadou Diawara regretted ’s 2-2 draw against Wolfsberger in their final game, admitting it was not their best performance.

Paulo Fonseca's side were ahead twice in Thursday's fixture at the Stadio Olimpico but gave away their lead to settle for a share of the spoils with their Austrian visitors.

The result, however, did not affect their progress to the round of 32 of the Europa League as they finished second behind in Group J.

Diawara was in action for the entire duration of the game and disclosed they should have secured maximum points against Wolfsberger.

“There’s a bit of regret because we should have won,” the Guinea international said, per Football Italia.

“We didn’t have a great game, but we’re happy to have qualified. It was not our best game, but we are happy to be qualified.

“We didn’t play our best, but with the fatigue, it can happen. It’s not easy to play every three days.

“Now we’ll get some rest and recharge the batteries for the next game.”

The 22-year-old has apologised for picking up his third yellow card in the Europa League this term which rules him out of the first-leg of their last 32 fixture.

The former midfielder was cautioned in the 32nd minute on Thursday.

“I’m sorry that I won’t play in the last 32 because of my ban, but these things happen. I’m looking forward,” he continued.

“The more games I play, I’ll get more confident in my role. It’s important to play many consecutive games to have confidence on the ball.”

Diawara will be looking to make his 13th appearance of the season on Sunday and help high-flying Roma extend their unbeaten run when they host in their next encounter.