'We cannot talk about Pavard right now' - Napoli boss Ancelotti tight-lipped on links to Frenchman

The Serie A side are unlikely to be active in the January transfer window, according to the veteran manager

Carlo Ancelotti does not foresee any movement in or out of Napoli when the transfer window opens in January.

Napoli are second in Serie A, but they remain eight points behind Juventus, and Ancelotti has already outlined his intention to attack the Europa League after the side tumbled out of the Champions League.

There have been reports of some potential transfers, with France's World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard linked, but Ancelotti is happy with his squad as it is.

Asked of any plans for January deals, the coach told a news conference: "No, to be honest. Unless they are joking with me, I can tell you this now.

"The squad satisfies me. An extra arrival would cause some problems in the management, while a departure would see a decrease in quality of the team.

"There will not be a sale unless someone is chained to Castel Volturno [the training ground], desperate to leave. Until now, they all seem to be happy."

Stuttgart defender Pavard has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs since his good performances at the World Cup and is able to play at centre-back or as a full-back.

When asked specifically about Napoli’s potential interest in the Frenchman, Ancelotti remained tight-lipped as a show of respect to the defensive options that are already at his disposal.

"We cannot talk about Pavard right now.

"It would show a lack of respect for [Elseid] Hysaj, [Kevin] Malcuit and [Nikola] Maksimovic, who have played in that position and who I am very happy with."

Next up for Ancelotti’s side is a home tie with 15th placed SPAL, before a testing tie against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Boxing Day.