'We cannot take our feet off the pedal' - Mokoena cautions Bafana Bafana ahead of Zimbabwe and Ghana clashes

Legendary South African defender Aaron Mokoena has cautioned Bafana Bafana ahead of their crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Bafana will welcome the Warriors of Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium in their penultimate Group G game on Thursday, before they travel to West Africa where they are scheduled to face Ghana's Black Stars at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Mokoena, who was part of the South Africa squads at the 2002 and 2010 World Cup finals, has been impressed by Bafana's start to their qualifying campaign with the team placed at the top of the Group G standings with 10 points from four games.

However, the former Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth FC central defender reminded the current team that Bafana have failed to qualify for the global tournament in the last 12 years.

"To be honest, right now we are starting to get it right. But again I would say 'yes, our games in the qualifiers have shown that there is talent in South Africa'. So far so good," Mokoena told Goal.



"But let us go back to 11, 12 years ago in which we have failed to qualify for this big event. Our African rankings [12th] and world rankings [66th] tell a story. For us the fact that we haven't qualified for the World Cup finals in a long time, that tells you that we haven't been doing well.

"So, hopefully now we are about to turn the corner. Yes, we haven't arrived as yet, we cant celebrate now. We cannot take our feet off the pedal. Remember after playing in this group stage, we still have to play one of the group winners in order to qualify for Qatar.

"So far so good. We haven't lost a game and we have two games left. We are at the top of the group. When we qualify that is when I will come back and say well done, [but for now] we are starting to put the South African flag where it is supposed to be."

The last time Bafana reached the World Cup finals after a successful qualifying campaign was in 2002 as they only took part in the 2010 showpiece by virtue of being the tournament hosts.

Mokoena lauded the current Bafana head coach Hugo Broos as a man of principles having worked with the experienced mentor briefly at top Belgian club KRC Genk in 2005.

"For me, I knew Broos from my days with Genk. I know that he is a man of principles. He is a man who wants players to play for their countries. He would be surprised if you are called up by the national team and you don't want to play for your nation," the retired defender said.

"I remember his first interview after he took this job, he was on [SABC's] SoccerZone TV show. He was being interviewed by Thomas Mlambo, who asked, 'What about players, who don't want to play for the national team' and Broos responded by saying 'I won't force any player to represent the country.'

"And he also said that 'the best players they know how to be professional, once you call yourself the best player, you know what you are supposed to do and what you are not supposed to do'."

The former Bafana captain pointed out that Broos reminds him of legendary Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Parreira who had two spells in charge of South Africa.

"That took me back to the days of Alberto Parreira when he was in charge of the national team. He wouldn't beg players to play for the national team. He would give love to players who want to play for the national team. He wouldn't go all out and beg players to play for the national team," the 40-year-old continued.

"It is the exact attitude that Broos has. That is a positive attitude because it helps the national team. He inspires players who want to play for the national team. He wants to give a chance to players, who want to play for the national team - players who are hungry to play for the national team.

"You look at his starting line-ups from the first game, some people didn't know most of the players who are now playing for the national team besides Ronwen Williams. From the right-back and moving forward in other positions, they are not well known [in the international scene]."

Mokoena also feels that his former Bafana teammate Helman Mkhalele should make the most of the opportunity to work with Broos as the second assistant coach.

"For me, it tells me that he is the right coach for the national team for now. Hopefully, Helman Mkhalele will learn from Hugo Broos. It is a chance to learn a lot from him. He has achieved a lot, he has been with Belgium [at the 1986 World Cup finals as a player], he also coached Genk," he added.

"He came to Africa and he won the Africa Cup of Nations. So for me, he is the right man to take us forward and we just have to give him the support he needs. We just have to be in the mood to support Bafana."