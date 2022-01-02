'We can put the mistakes behind us' – Crystal Palace’s Guehi takes positives after West Ham letdown

Marc Guehi claimed Crystal Palace’s second-half display against West Ham United is a sign of ‘what to come’ for the Eagles in 2022.

Despite leaking three goals in the first half at Selhurst Park, Patrick Vieira’s men put up a brave fight in the final 45 minutes to ensure the game ended 3-2 after full time.

In his post-match reaction, the England youth international of Ivorian descent – who was in action from start to finish – stated that his side’s performance was good notwithstanding the loss at home.

He was a step further taking the positives against David Moyes’ side while hoping Palace put their errors behind to ‘push on’.

“I think the overall performance as a team was good. But in football, it comes down to both boxes, and we could have been better in our box defensively. They didn’t have many chances on goal,” Guehi told the Crystal Palace website.

“Obviously at the other end we could have created a few, we could have scored... we feel a bit hard done by and hopefully we can put it right in the next game.

“I think we just have to keep the belief. That second-half performance was hopefully what’s to come.

“Hopefully, we can put the mistakes behind us and try to rectify what we did tonight and push on.

“In the second half, we were fantastic and hopefully for the rest of the season and year we can show that.”

Also, the 21-year-old waxed lyrical about the performance of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, while expressing his view about the absence of Conor Gallagher and compatriot Wilfried Zaha.

“[Guaita’s triple save] was fantastic,” he continued.

“We have a fantastic goalkeeper in Vicente who’s saved us on many occasions this season, and he did so again today.

“[And Gallagher and Zaha are] massive players. Their performances this season have been fantastic for us.

“But I think the boys that have come in have done really well, shown a desire, a want to get in the side and play well for us. The boys that have played so far have done really well.”

Crystal Palace will now be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Regrettably, they will be without Ghana’s Jordan Ayew, Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate and Zaha (Cote d’Ivoire) who will be featuring at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.