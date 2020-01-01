'We can make it happen' - Tagoe dreams of new glory with Black Queens

The Ghana coach was reinstated in January since the 2018 Wafu Cup win and she hopes to inspire her side to success again

's head coach Mercy Tagoe has revealed her quest to lead the country's senior women's team into a new era toward success.

Tagoe previously served as the head coach of the Black Queens - a team she led to victory at the maiden Wafu Women's Cup in 2018.

She later assisted Bashir Hayford, who was in charge of the team, but they failed to advance from the group stage at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations on home ground.

After Hayford's exit in 2019, the Ghana Football Normalisation Committee reinstated Tagoe and she led the team to win the Wafu Cup bronze medal and a third-round place at the Olympic Qualifier last year.

Under Kurt Okraku's leadership, the 45-year-old tactician was sacked but later reinstated in January and inspired the squad to a Turkish Women's Cup runners-up two months later in Alanya.

The Ghana FA started the process to bring the three-time Awcon finalists to add to their former glories, and she believes their support is possibly vital to making that happen.

"After we won the Wafu Cup in 2018, many were expecting me to continue leading the team to the African Women's Cup of Nations," Tagoe told Goal .

"However, the Federation had their plans for the tournament bringing in a new coach who came in with his ideas, although he was listening to me and more experienced than I am.

"We had a lot of changes which saw the team have little or no cohesion and understanding between the players during the competition. Our poor outing was an eye-opener for all of us.

"Since the new administration came on board, efforts were made for us to reorganise the team for the Wafu Cup tournament and also the Caf Women's Olympic qualifiers but we could not go far due to the inactivity of women's clubs as a result of the Anas expose.

"Fortunately, the current leadership has deemed it necessary to bring back the lost glory for the women's game and have brought on board individuals and private firms interested in women's football.

"Our participation in the Women's Cup showed that our women's game is back on track and it meant a lot to my girls and I. It's pushing us to do better to attract more support from the FA.

"We know there is a lot of talent in Ghana and if we continue like this, I foresee us returning to our glory days when the Black Queens were used to be a huge name. I believe we can make this happen."