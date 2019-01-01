'We can fight for something big' - Trophy hungry Luiz calls on Arsenal to believe

The Gunners defender says he will use his title-winning experience to try and make his new team-mates believe they can be successful

David Luiz has urged his team-mates to dream and "fight for something big" following their impressive start to the season.

The Brazilian defender made his first appearance for the Gunners on Saturday since his shock deadline day switch from , helping Unai Emery’s side to a 2-1 success against .

Arsenal have now won their opening two games of a Premier League season for the first time in 10 years and they will make the trip to next weekend in confident mood.

However, their poor record at Anfield - where they have lost 3-1, 4-0 and 5-1 during the past three seasons - means no-one will give them much of a chance against the reigning holders.

But Luiz, who has had a glittering career packed full of trophies, insists Arsenal must approach any game with the belief that they can do something special.

“In life you have to believe,” said the 32-year-old. “If you don't try things you are never going to know if you can do it or not.

“My philosophy on life is to be positive and to be a dreamer. But understand to dream is one thing and to achieve your dream you have a lot to do.

“I can dream and we can fight for something big. That is always going to be my speech to everyone – it is possible for us and everybody.

“It is up to the team, the team is going to dream more, the team is going to prepare better, understand the game and that is it.”

Luiz added: “I try to give what I have learnt from my life. I think you can give when you have something to do.

“I had many fantastic moments in my career and many titles and I just try to make them understand that everything is possible if you work hard and if you believe, are humble, keep your feet on the ground and take it step by step.”

The Brazilian’s move across the capital so close to the summer deadline shocked the football world.

The defender had only recently signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge and was known to be happy in west London.

But he says when Arsenal showed an interest - and following a talk with new Blues boss Frank Lampard - the lure of a new challenge at the Emirates was too strong to turn down.

“I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved,” said Luiz. “I could choose a comfortable zone and get money and be cool and that is it. But I like a new a challenge and new things in my life.

“This is what gives me oxygen and give me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment of my life.

“Everyone knows I was so happy in Chelsea and won many trophies there. I had a real honest conversation with Lamps and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year.

“So the best way for me to respect the club where I can was to move on and try to do a new challenge. And give him the opportunity to do his job.”

Luiz added: “One day football will finish and you have to try to do things and improve every day as one day I will miss football. I am trying to be first honest with my heart and honest in the way to try to feel new things.

“I am so happy here as since the first day I felt this welcome. This is a big club and I want to be here and see it shine – on the pitch and outside. This is what my motivation every day.

“That is why I left my family when I was 14 to try to do something around the world and I'm going to try and do my best here.”

Luiz watched from the substitutes bench as Arsenal got their season up and running with a 1-0 win at Newcastle.

But he replaced Calum Chambers to play alongside Sokratis as the Gunners beat Burnley on Saturday thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The two centre-backs were given a tough time by the Burnley forwards, with Ashley Barnes causing real problems, but Luiz says both victories so far this season prove that Arsenal know how to get the job done - even when under pressure.

He said: “The game against Newcastle and on Saturday shows the team now understands what is the moment, how is the game and how to take the three points.

“Burnley are a fantastic team who know how to be physical. It is never easy to play against them and I am so happy about the debut, the points and the atmosphere.

“I’m also so happy as the team understood the moments of the game. Moments where you play more with possession and moments where you play more physical and win the second ball.

“In the end we did great.”