'We can beat any Premier League side' - Guendouzi backs Arsenal to avoid repeat of Liverpool thrashing

The French midfielder only played a small part in last season's humbling 5-1 defeat at Anfield, but thinks the Gunners are now a much improved team

Matteo Guendouzi says have improved too much over the last year to suffer a repeat of last season’s 5-1 thrashing by Liverpool.

The Gunners travel to Anfield in Saturday’s late kick-off with six points from two Premier League games, new signings bedding in well and a sense of optimism around Unai Emery’s side.

In last season’s fixture, Ainsley Maitland-Niles gave Arsenal an early lead on Merseyside but a hat-trick from Roberto Firmino, plus goals from strike partners Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, handed them their worst defeat of the season.

The 20-year-old French midfielder isn’t expecting an easy game at all, but he is confident in his team-mates’ ability to rise to the challenge before them.

"Last year was not our finest hour but it's very different to last season, it's a new game and new team so I don't see why it would be the same result,” Guendouzi told Sky Sports.

"We've had a much better start as well - last year we started with two losses but this year we are already six points up.

"We have a better team overall and we're feeling good about ourselves, we have a good team and we believe in ourselves.

"I know we can do really well, we are going there to win and I believe we can beat any Premier League side."

Guendouzi, now in his second season in North London, has played 90 minutes in both of Arsenal’s games so far this season, narrow wins over Newcastle and .

New signings Dani Ceballos and David Luiz impressed on their club debuts against the Clarets, while it is thought that record transfer Nicolas Pepe could be in line for a first start against .

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are also due to return to the squad after their security issues, meaning Arsenal still have plenty of room to improve from their solid start – though Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny have been told they can leave.

Article continues below

"David Luiz brings a lot of experience and is a very comprehensive defender," Guendouzi added.

"Ceballos is a very technical player and played excellently against Burnley, while Pepe is a player I know well from .

"I think all three bring a lot of strength and positive aspects to the team."