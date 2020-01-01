PSG v İstanbul Başakşehir

'We are with you Webo' – Mbappe, Adepoju and Milla lead solidarity for Basaksehir coach after alleged racist abuse

The French football superstar led a host of football figures to condemn racism in a show of solidarity for the Cameroonian who was a victim on Tuesday

Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Presnel Kimpembe, alongside African football icons Mutiu Adepoju and Roger Milla, have shown support to Pierre Webo after he was allegedly racially abused during Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager Webo was involved in a furious exchange with the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, who had instructed the referee to send Webo off after he protested a call on the pitch. 

The Turkish club accused the fourth official of racial abuse in how he identified the Basaksehir assistant to the match referee. 

    With the game now moved to Wednesday after both teams walked off the pitch, Mbappe and other notable football figures took to social media, expressing solidarity with Webo.

