'We are human' - Fabinho & Van Dijk vow Liverpool will 'keep fighting' following title slip

Liverpool stars Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk both made "we are human" admissions after their slip-up in the Premier League title race against Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp's side leapfrogged Manchester City into top spot on goal difference after a 1-1 draw with Spurs at Anfield on Saturday.

City do, however, still have a game in hand and are now hot favourites to go on and retain the trophy, with the Reds left reflecting on a missed opportunity to put pressure on their rivals.

Fabinho & Van Dijk: Liverpool stars are human

Son Heung-min gave Spurs a 56th-minute lead before Luis Diaz' deflected effort levelled the scoreline 16 minutes from time, with the hosts ultimately unable to find a winner thereafter.

Fabinho was frustrated after the final whistle as he conceded that the title may now have slipped out of Liverpool's grasp, but he also vowed that they will "keep fighting" until the end.

"Tottenham played a really good game," the Brazilian told the club's official website. "They are one of the best teams playing counter-attacking. We defended quite well, they didn’t create much but with the quality that they have they scored one goal.

"It was good for us to score Luis’ goal and put pressure on them but it’s 1-1 – one point. We take it. We keep fighting.

"We know we are fighting against one of the best teams in the world. We know if we lose points in the fight against Man City, maybe it can cost the title.

"But we are human beings [and] they are human beings as well. We will hope they will lose points, and as I said before, we will keep fighting."

Van Dijk echoed Fabinho's sentiments as Liverpool dropped points at Anfield for the first time since October, telling reporters: "Obviously we knew their game plan, we knew their quality, especially on the break. But I think on the ball we were just not good enough.

"It is frustrating to drop points, but we have to recover and play the remaining games. Give them credit they created good chances as well. We were looking for the equaliser and got it. We were looking for the winner but unfortunately we couldn't get it today.

"We are all human beings so there is a reason why we feel this way when we drop points."

Can Liverpool still win the Premier League?

Despite the setback against Spurs, Liverpool still have an outside chance of winning their second Premier League title with three games remaining.

Klopp's men will travel to Aston Villa on Tuesday, four days before an FA Cup final date with Chelsea, and will then complete their top-flight season with games against Southampton and Wolves.

City are set to continue their title defence against Newcastle on Sunday before meetings with Wolves, West Ham and Villa, but Liverpool will also have one eye on the Champions League final - which will see them take on Real Madrid at the Stade de France on May 28.

