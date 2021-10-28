Watford star Emmanuel Dennis to miss Southampton clash

Watford have announced that star striker Emmanuel Dennis will be unavailable for action when they host Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League match at Vicarage Road.

Since joining the English top-flight side from Club Brugge on a four-year deal for a fee of €1.2 million, the Nigerian has been in fine form for the Hornets – scoring three times in nine league games in the 2021-22 campaign.

Unluckily, he will be missing in action when Claudio Ranieri’s side square up against the St Mary's Stadium giants due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

“Emmanuel Dennis will miss the visit of the Saints on Saturday through suspension. A fifth yellow card received at Goodison on Saturday automatically triggered a one-match ban,” a statement from Watford’s website read.

The Hertfordshire based outfit also gave an update on Peter Etebo, Belgium international of Congolese descent Christian Kabasele and other injured players.

“Christian Kabasele is continuing to work away from the squad on his rehabilitation from his hamstring problem,” the statement continued.

“Midfielder Peter Etebo is working with the medical team following his successful surgery on his quad injury, with his return still some months away.

“Kiko Femenia remains a doubt, however, with a knock to the hip sustained against Liverpool a fortnight ago.

“Francisco Sierralta is making good progress from his hamstring injury and has been training outside.

“He will work with the squad later this week but this weekend will come too soon for his return.”

Even at Dennis’ inspiring start in England, former DR Congo international Michel Ngonge advised Watford not to expect the Nigerian to fill Troy Deeney's void.

“I watched Watford’s first game when Dennis scored and then saw the results of the other games,” Ngonge told Watford Observer. “It’s nice for a player to mark his debut in a great competition like the Premier League with a goal, but one should never forget that it can take up to two, three months to adjust to the physicality of this competition.

“Dennis needs to get used to the pace of the league, which is not easy, and carry on. But his teammates need to help him also.

“That said, Watford should not expect him to replace Troy Deeney because Dennis isn’t a great goalscorer. In Bruges, he played as a deep-lying centre-forward on the right side. For me, that’s his best position.”

Watford, still basking in the Euphoria of their 5-2 demolition of Everton at Goodison Park would be hoping to continue with that fine run against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.