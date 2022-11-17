WATCH: Ziyech scores Morocco wondergoal from his own half in World Cup preparation match

Hakim Ziyech scored an outrageous goal as Morocco beat Georgia 3-0 in their pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday.

Ziyech scored a stunning goal against Georgia

Chelsea winger with great technique from halfway line

The 28-year-old is impressing after returning to the national team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea winger picked the ball inside Morocco’s half and after spotting Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili off his line, he struck the ball on his favourite left foot with the custodian left embarrassed.

Ziyech’s goal, struck in the 29th minute, was Morocco’s second in the contest after Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri had given them a fifth-minute lead, his 15th for his country, following a great cross from the former Ajax Amsterdam man in the build-up.

A foul on Noussair Mazraoui in the box resulted in a penalty which was converted by Sofiane Boufal, 18 minutes from time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech started on the right side of Morocco’s attack with En-Nesyri upfront while Boufal was preferred on the left.

Ziyech has returned to the national team after a one-year imposed exile following his decision not to play for Morocco again as long as former coach Vahid Halilhodzic was still in charge.

However, new coach Walid Regragui made the return of the 28-year-old among the first items on his to-do list when he took over in September, and he seems set to reap the benefits given the quality that the player is already showing.

WHAT’S NEXT? Morocco are in Group F alongside Croatia, Belgium and Canada and begin their World Cup campaign against the 2018 finalists on November 23 with Ziyech likely to pay a major part if they advance from the group.