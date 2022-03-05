"You'll Never Walk Alone" was the message from Anfield to Ukraine on Saturday as Liverpool and West Ham joined up to lend their support to the war-torn nation.

Clubs in the Premier League and across the world have stood in solidarity with the country since Russia's invasion in February.

The Reds are now the latest side to pay tribute as the crisis deepens.

Watch: Anfield's moving 'You'll Never Walk Alone' tribute

Players from both teams congregated around the centre-circle on Saturday before kick-off to acknowledge the situation in Ukraine.

A minute's applause was carried out, while the message 'Football stands together' was projected in the stadium with the nation's colours.

The home fans then gave a rousing rendition of their iconic chant, this time directed at all those currently caught up in the conflict.

