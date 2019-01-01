WATCH: "Winning at the Bernabeu was always special" - Mendieta and Morientes relive Real Madrid vs Valencia memories

The two Spanish legends sat down to discuss their battles from the past and predict what will happen when their former sides collide

Between the late 1990's and early 2000's, and were the kings of .

Los Blancos and Los Ches earned two league titles apiece between 2001 and 2004, and their battles for LaLiga glory made unforgettable memories for the fans and heroes out of club legends Fernando Morientes and Gaizka Mendieta, who savoured Valencia's triumphs in the Spanish capital more than most.

"I remember one, in particular, at the Bernabeu, when we were right up in each other's faces," Mendieta said. "I think we won 3-2. I scored a penalty.

"You won lots of them, but winning at the Bernabeu was always special."

Morientes later shared his favourite memories from his battles against Mendieta and co, and also spoke of the fervour and magnitude that usually surrounded the clashes as his former side prepare for their trip to the Mestalla on Wednesday night.

"The games were very intense and competitive," Morientes said. "Both teams and fanbases are very demanding."

