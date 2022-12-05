WATCH: 'Where are the Super Eagles?' Fans question Nigeria's World Cup absence

A section of fans in Qatar have been caught on camera questioning the absence of Nigeria's Super Eagles at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Nigeria failed to qualify after losing to Ghana

They were defeated on the away goals rule

Fans unhappy Nigeria are missing the action

WHAT HAPPENED? In the video taken outside Al Bayt Stadium and which has already gone viral, a section of fans from Europe have queried the absence of Nigeria in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are here in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup finals, where are the Super Eagles?" the first fan said while, another responded: "Where are the Super Eagles, where are the Super Eagles."

Nigeria fans have responded with a promise that the Super Eagles will participate in the next World Cup.

"They are missing us," wrote officialuzoo while tjossignature opined: "We're coming back stronger 💪💪💪💪💪," and airduep17 said: "By God's grace 2026 we are coming 🔥"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the tournament after losing on the away goals rule against Ghana in the final round of qualifiers. Apart from the Black Stars, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia also represented Africa.

Ghana, who denied Nigeria the chance, failed to get past the group stage, losing their Group H opener 3-2 against Portugal, recovered to defeat South Korea 3-2 but lost 2-0 against Uruguay to exit the stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? The Super Eagles' next assignment will be the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations where they are scheduled to take on Guinea-Bissau at Abuja National Stadium next March.

Nigeria are topping their group with six points after winning their opening fixtures - 2-1 against Sierra Leone and 10-0 against Sao Tome and Principe.