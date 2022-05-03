Watch: Villarreal stun Liverpool with two first-half goals to level Champions League tie
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Villarreal stunned Liverpool with a pair of first-half goals as they erased a 2-0 first leg deficit within the first 45 minutes of Tuesday's clash in Spain.
Boulaye Dia gave Villarreal the lead on the day within three minutes, bringing Villarreal back within touching distance after a 2-0 first-leg defeat at Anfield.
And, with just moments before halftime, Francis Coquelin leveled the scoreline with his side's second shot on target of the entire tie, leaving the Premier League giants stunned.
