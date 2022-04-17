Watch: USWNT's Rodman smashes half-volley in NWSL as Macario scores Olimpico for Lyon
Two of the U.S. women's national team's young stars scored stunning goals on Sunday.
Trinity Rodman fired a fabulous half-volley in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Sunday as she gave the Washington Spirit a 2-1 lead over Gotham FC.
Across the Atlantic Ocean, Catarina Macario also scored a stunner as the Lyon star curled home an Olimpico to lead her side past Fleury.
Watch: Rodman's goal for the Spirit
Rodman's goal came in the 39th minute of a 1-1 game between the Spirit and Gotham FC.
The forward was on the receiving end of a cross from Kelley O'Hara, and she made no mistake as she rifled a shot into the back of the net to give her side the lead.
Watch: Macario nets Olimpico
Macario also scored a stunning goal on Sunday, as she curled home a finish straight from a corner in Lyon's 2-1 win.
The goal saw Macario score in her seventh consecutive game for club and country, with the Stanford product netting nine goals during that span.