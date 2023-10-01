WATCH: USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner refuses to be drawn on Team USA's Ryder Cup defeat in hilarious interview exchange following Nottingham Forest's draw with Brentford

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner laughed off a question attempting to draw him on Team USA's Ryder Cup defeat to Team Europe.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rory McIlroy put in a career-best performance to propel Europe to victory over the USA to avenge their 19-9 loss a couple of years back in the 44th Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on Sunday. It was USA's seventh straight defeat on the other side of the Atlantic having last won at the Belfry in Warwickshire, England, in 1993.

Turner, who happens to be an avid golf fan, was quizzed about the result after Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw against Brentford but the United States men's national team No.1 shied away from making a comment.

"Dare I ask, golf fan," the BBC interviewer quizzed.

"Yeah (laughs). I don't want to talk about that right now (laughs)," the keeper replied.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was not only a bad day for Team USA on the golf course but also for Turner at the City ground where Nottingham Forest were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford. The keeper was at fault for the Bees' opener and was lucky to escape a penalty decision after he brought Yoane Wissa down inside the box after losing possession; an incident ignored by VAR. It was a clear penalty and even the keeper admitted that he fortunately got away on that occasion.

WHAT NEXT? Turner will hope to shake off his rusty performance as quickly as possible since the Tricky Trees are set to return to action next Saturday against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.