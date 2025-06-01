Where to watch TST 2025: Live stream, TV channels, schedule & teams for The Soccer Tournament

The Soccer Tournament (TST) is just days away from kicking off its highly anticipated return! After two electric editions in 2023 and 2024, the globally celebrated 7v7 competition is back for a third straight year, bigger, bolder, and bursting with talent.
Set against the familiar backdrop of WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, the 2025 tournament will run from June 4-9 (Wednesday to Monday), promising six action-packed days of goals, glory, and a $1 million prize waiting at the finish line for both the men's and women's champions.
The women’s bracket has seen a major upgrade this year, doubling from eight teams to 16, a testament to the growing buzz around the event. After debuting in 2024 with a historic title win by US Women, the women's side of the competition is heating up even more in Year Two.
Carli Lloyd, USWNT veteran, will bolster the reigning champs as she suits up for US Women, while fellow legend Hope Solo will take the reins at the helm of her own team, Solo FC. With names like these in the mix, the stakes—and star power—have never been higher.
The men's side of TST 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster as well, with several big names from last year set to make their return. Heavy-hitters like Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal CF, Cagliari Calcio, and the fan-favorite Wrexham Red Dragons are all back in the mix, looking to chase down glory once again.
Pat McAfee's CONCAFA SC is also back for another crack at the crown. Adding even more star power to the field, former Premier League icons Luis Nani and Sergio Aguero will suit up with their squads. And of course, the reigning champs, La Bombonera, return with a target on their back and a title to defend.
So, how can you watch and stream TST 2025? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
How to watch TST 2025 on TV & live stream
TST fans won't miss a moment of the action this year, with ESPN+ set to stream 27 men's and women's showdowns live, while 20 of those will also air on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes, both available via Fubo (Try for free today!).
For everything outside the ESPN umbrella, TST's official YouTube channel will be the go-to spot for live coverage.
And for supporters tuning in from abroad? All 134 matches from the tournament will be broadcast globally via YouTube, bringing every goal, tackle, and dramatic finish to screens worldwide.
What is the TST 2025 fixture & TV schedule?
Men's Tournament
Group A
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|La Bombonera vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF
|8:00 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Liga Fut7 vs Mississauga Dolphins
|8:00 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|La Bombonera vs Mississauga Dolphins
|5:15 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Liga Fut7 vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF
|5:15 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|La Bombonera vs Liga Fut7
|9:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Mississauga Dolphins vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF
|9:45 pm
|YouTube
Group B
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Cagliari Calcio vs Hoosier Army
|12:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Cardinal Legacy vs City Soccer FC
|12:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Cagliari Calcio vs Cardinal Legacy
|8:15 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Hoosier Army vs City Soccer FC
|8:15 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Cagliari Calcio vs City Soccer FC
|7:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Hoosier Army vs Cardinal Legacy
|7:45 pm
|YouTube
Group C
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Nani FC vs The 610
|11:00 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Club America vs Drip FC
|12:00 pm
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Jun 4
|Club America vs The 610
|8:00 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Nani FC vs Drip FC
|8:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Nani FC vs Club America
|8:00 pm
|ESPN+
|Jun 5
|Drip FC vs The 610
|8:15 pm
|YouTube
Group D
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Newtown Pride vs Dueling For Lincoln FC
|12:45 pm
|TST Live
|Jun 4
|Boca Dallas vs LCF Academy
|12:45 pm
|TST Live
|Jun 4
|Newtown Pride vs Boca Dallas
|9:30 pm
|TST Live
|Jun 4
|Dueling For Lincoln FC vs LCF Academy
|10:00 pm
|TST Live
|Jun 5
|Newtown Pride vs LCF Academy
|9:00 pm
|TST Live
|Jun 5
|Boca Dallas vs Dueling For Lincoln FC
|9:15 pm
|TST Live
Group E
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Reggae Rovers vs Dark Horse NC United
|9:45 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Pumas De Alabama vs Say Wor
|9:45 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Reggae Rovers vs Pumas De Alabama
|6:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Say Word FC vs Dark Horse NC United
|7:00 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Reggae Rovers vs Say Word FC
|1:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Dark Horse NC United vs Pumas De Alabama
|1:30 pm
|YouTube
Group F
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|The CONCAFA Soccer Club vs AFC Bournemouth
|10:00 am
|ESPNU/ ESPN+/ fubo
|Jun 4
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs Real Athletico
|10:00 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|The CONCAFA Soccer Club vs Real Athletico
|6:30 pm
|ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
|Jun 4
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs AFC Bournemouth
|7:00 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs The CONCAFA Soccer Club
|5:30 pm
|ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
|Jun 5
|AFC Bournemouth vs Real Athletico
|6:00 pm
|YouTube
Group G
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|West Ham United vs Brown Ballers
|9:30 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Villarreal vs Tenfifteen FC
|9:30 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Brown Ballers vs Tenfifteen FC
|5:00 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|West Ham United vs Villarreal
|5:30 pm
|ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
|Jun 5
|West Ham United vs Tenfifteen FC
|10:00 am
|ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
|Jun 5
|Villarreal vs Brown Ballers
|10:30 am
|YouTube
Group H
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Soccer Central Saturdays Football vs Bumpy Pitch FC
|1:00 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Sneaky Fox FC vs La Mexicana Express
|1:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Sneaky Fox FC vs Bumpy Pitch FC
|9:45 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Soccer Central Saturdays Football vs La Mexicana Express
|10:00 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|La Mexicana Express vs Bumpy Pitch FC
|3:00 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Sneaky Fox FC vs Soccer Central Saturdays Football
|3:15 pm
|YouTube
Group I
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Hashtag United vs Tobacco Road FC
|8:15 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Pasha Luxury FC vs Tactical Manager SC
|8:15 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Hashtag United vs Pasha Luxury FC
|4:30 pm
|ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo
|Jun 4
|Tactical Manager SC vs Tobacco Road FC
|5:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Pasha Luxury FC vs Tobacco Road FC
|1:45 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Hashtag United vs Tactical Manager SC
|2:00 pm
|YouTube
Group J
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Borussia Dortmund vs Freedom United SC
|8:30 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Plymouth Argyle FC vs Drunken Monkeys
|8:30 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Borussia Dortmund vs Drunken Monkeys
|6:45 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Plymouth Argyle FC vs Freedom United SC
|6:45 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Freedom United SC vs Drunken Monkeys
|12:15 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Borussia Dortmund vs Plymouth Argyle FC
|12:30 pm
|YouTube
Group K
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Kwik Goal FC vs FC Roha Eagles
|11:15 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Raleigh Rebels FC vs Socceroof
|11:15 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Raleigh Rebels FC vs FC Roha Eagles
|8:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Kwik Goal FC vs Socceroof
|9:30 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|FC Roha Eagles vs Socceroof
|10:45 am
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Raleigh Rebels FC vs Kwik Goal FC
|11:00 am
|ESPNU, ESPN+, fubo
Group L
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 4
|Seleccion Potrero vs Trident FC
|11 am
|ESPNU, ESPN+, fubo
|Jun 4
|Atletico de Madrid vs Certified Lions
|11:30 am
|YouTube
|Jun 4
|Seleccion Potrero vs Atletico de Madrid
|8:00 pm
|ESPNU, ESPN+, fubo
|Jun 4
|Trident FC vs Certified Lions
|9:45 pm
|YouTube
|Jun 5
|Seleccion Potrero vs Certified Lions
|4:30pm
|ESPNU, ESPN+, fubo
|Jun 5
|Atletico de Madrid vs Trident FC
|4:30pm
|YouTube
Round of 32
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|TBC
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|TBC
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|11am
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|11:15am
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|11:45am
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|12:45pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|1:15pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|1:30pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|6pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|6:30pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|6:45pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|7:45pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|8pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|9pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|9:15pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|TBA vs TBA
|9:45pm
|YouTube
Round of 16
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|9:30am
|YouTube
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|9:45am
|YouTube
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|10am
|YouTube
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|11am
|YouTube
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|11:15am
|YouTube
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|11:30am
|YouTube
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|12:30pm
|YouTube
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|12:45pm
|YouTube
Quarter-finals
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 7
|TBA vs TBA
|5:30 pm
|ESPN+
|Jun 7
|TBA vs TBA
|7:00 pm
|ESPN+
|Jun 7
|TBA vs TBA
|8:30 pm
|ESPN+
|Jun 7
|TBA vs TBA
|9:30 pm
|ESPN+
Semi-finals
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 8
|TBA vs TBA
|6:00 pm
|ESPN+
|Jun 8
|TBA vs TBA
|7:30pm
|ESPN+
Final
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off time (ET)
|TV / Stream
|Jun 10
|TBA vs TBA
|8:30 pm
|ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fubo
Women's Tournament
Group A
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|June 5
|Angel City 7S vs. Process FC
|6:15 pm
|YouTube
|June 5
|US Women vs. Austin Rise FC
|6:30 pm
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|June 6
|US Women vs. Process FC
|10:00 am
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|June 6
|Angel City 7S vs. Austin Rise FC
|10:15 am
|YouTube
|June 6
|US Women vs. Angel City 7S
|6:30 pm
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|June 6
|Austin Rise FC vs. Process FC
|6:30 pm
|YouTube
Group B
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|June 5
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Ultrain FC
|3:30 pm
|YouTube
|June 5
|Kansas City II vs. Drunken Monkeys
|4:45 pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Drunken Monkeys
|8:00 am
|YouTube
|June 6
|Kansas City II vs. Ultrain FC
|8:15 am
|YouTube
|June 6
|Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Kansas City II
|5:00 pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|Drunken Monkeys vs. Ultrain FC
|5:15 pm
|YouTube
Group C
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|June 5
|Solo FC vs. Speedy Turtles
|12:00 pm
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|June 5
|Albion SC vs. SLC FC
|12:00 pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|Solo FC vs. Albion SC
|8:30 am
|YouTube
|June 6
|Speedy Turtles vs. SLC FC
|8:45 am
|YouTube
|June 6
|Solo FC vs. SLC FC
|8:00 pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|Speedy Turtles vs. Albion SC
|8:00 pm
|YouTube
Group D
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|June 5
|Bumpy Pitch FC vs. Reunion City Dallas
|2:45 pm
|YouTube
|June 5
|North Carolina Courage vs. Boca Dallas
|7:00 pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|Bumpy Pitch FC vs. Boca Dallas
|11:15 am
|YouTube
|June 6
|North Carolina Courage vs. Reunion City Dallas
|11:45 am
|YouTube
|June 6
|North Carolina Courage vs. Bumpy Pitch FC
|9:30 pm
|YouTube
|June 6
|Reunion City Dallas vs. Boca Dallas
|9:30 pm
|YouTube
Quarter-finals
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|5:00 pm
|ESPN+
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|5:30 pm
|YouTube
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|6:30 pm
|ESPN+
|June 7
|TBA vs TBA
|7:00 pm
|YouTube
Semi-finals
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|June 8
|TBA vs TBA
|3:00 pm
|ESPN+
|June 8
|TBA vs TBA
|4:30 pm
|ESPN+
|June 9
|TBA vs TBA
|7:00 pm
|ESPN+
Final
|Date
|Fixture
|Kick-off Time (ET)
|TV/Stream
|June 9
|TBA vs TBA
|7:00 pm
|ESPN+
TST 2025 key dates
You can see a summary of the key dates for The Soccer Tournament 2025 below.
|Date
|Men's
|Women's
|June 4
|Group stage, R1 & R2
|-
|June 5
|Group stage, R3
|Group stage, R1 & R2
|June 6
|Round of 32
|Group stage, R3
|June 7
|Round of 16 & Quarter-finals
|Quarter-finals
|June 8
|Semi-finals
|Semi-finals
|June 9
|Final
|Final