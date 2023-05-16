Thierry Henry was put on the spot by Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards regarding the vacant USMNT head coach job, and he didn't know what to say.

Balogun commits to USMNT

Shares Arsenal connection with Henry

Carragher uses link to ask about coaching job

WHAT HAPPENED? Henry has been informally connected to the USMNT job, largely by his own doing, in recent months after the departure of Gregg Berhalter, though few expect the Arsenal legend and current pundit to seriously be in the running. Still, CBS co-star Jamie Carragher decided to bring up the open position after dual-national Folarin Balogun, whose parent club is Arsenal, committed to the USMNT.

Henry began the TV segment speaking generally about Balogun. He called the striker a "great, great" addition to the squad. But the Frenchman's colleagues took it as a chance to have a bit of fun with him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm thinking, 'Thierry, he's got a link to Arsenal, surely he's got to make that decision,'" Carragher said with a smirk. "There's no manager for U.S. Soccer right now, I mean come on."

Micah Richards then asked Henry point-blank: "Is that something you would look at?" In response, Henry appeared flustered and could only spit out a "what?!" after a long pause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesse Marsch is considered the front-runner to take over full-time for interim head coach Anthony Hudson, though he was non-committal when recently asked about it.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After hiring Matt Crocker as sporting director, U.S. Soccer hopes to appoint a manager for the USMNT this summer, ideally before the Gold Cup.

