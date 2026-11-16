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Switzerland vs Scotland: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday for their final group match in UEFA Nations League B, Group 1.

Already assured of promotion to League A, Murat Yakin's side go into the match top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed their promotion early.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. The team's basic structure will remain intact.

For Scotland, a 2-1 win over North Macedonia last time out has given Sébastien Pocognoli's side momentum to take to St. Gallen.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart surgery, boosting the midfield. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance, equalling Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking further ahead, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Live broadcast details are below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening with Switzerland and Scotland?

Across their last five games, Switzerland have four wins and a draw. The Nati failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia, but scored twelve goals and conceded just one in the previous four, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, a draw and two defeats from their last five games. They beat North Macedonia 2-1 most recently, following a 2-1 defeat to Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six over that period.

Switzerland vs Scotland: line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: form

Switzerland vs Scotland: head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: the tables