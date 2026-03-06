How to watch UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, full fight card, streaming links & more

Max "Blessed" Holloway and Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira are set to collide in a blockbuster featherweight rematch that headlines UFC 326. Taking place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this bout sees two of the greatest to ever do it run it back years after their first encounter. With title implications on the line and Oliveira fighting in front of a home crowd, the stakes couldn't be higher.

For fight fans around the world, it's a must-watch main event, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Below you'll find all the key details to stream or watch the full card live, plus start times and every confirmed matchup from prelims to main event.

When is UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2?

Event Detail Time / Location Date Sunday, Oct 26 (UK, Europe, India, Brazil), Saturday, Oct 25 (USA) Location Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Prelims start time 8:00 pm ET / 1:00 am BST / 5:30 am IST Main event walks 10:00 pm ET / 3:00 am BST / 7:30 am IST

🇺🇸 How to watch UFC 326 in the US

In the United States, Holloway vs Oliveira 2 and the entire UFC 326 card will be broadcast live on Paramount+. Following the UFC's major media rights deal, numbered events are now accessible via the subscription streaming service.

'Essential Plan' subscribers can access every UFC event, including marquee PPV cards and Fight Nights, for $8.99 per month (or $89.99 annually). The 'Premium Plan' is available for $13.99 per month, offering an ad-free experience and additional access to SHOWTIME and CBS live sports.

🇬🇧 How to watch UFC 326 in the UK

UFC 326 will be exclusively live on TNT Sports 1. UK fans can live stream the action on discovery+ or watch via TNT Sports Box Office on Sky, BT, and Virgin Media. You do not need a monthly TNT Sports subscription to purchase the individual PPV event.

How to watch UFC 326 anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 326 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to find the one that's best for you.

Full UFC 326 fight card

Here’s every confirmed fight scheduled for UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2:

Main card

Featherweight: Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Jonathan Martinez

Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino

Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs Paul Craig

Preliminary card

Featherweight: Jack Shore vs Joanderson Brito

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo

Lightweight: Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai

Featherweight: Jean Silva vs William Gomis

Early preliminary card

Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs Nicolas Dalby

Flyweight: Alessandro Costa vs Kevin Borjas

Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs Vinc Pichel

Flyweight: Dione Barbosa vs Ernesta Kareckaite

UFC 326: What's at stake

This isn't just a rematch; it's a battle for legacy. Max Holloway looks to prove his dominance once again after his stunning "BMF" title win, while Charles Oliveira aims to reclaim his spot at the top of the mountain in front of his home fans in Rio.

Beyond the main event, the return of "The King of Rio" Jose Aldo adds immense emotional weight to the card, alongside rising Brazilian stars like Michel Pereira and Caio Borralho. It's a stacked lineup that promises fireworks from the early prelims all the way to the final bell.